The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Elasticity to position microplates on curved 2D fluids

Category: Environment Hits: 4

A team of polymer science and engineering researchers has demonstrated for the first time that the positions of tiny, flat, solid objects integrated in nanometrically thin membranes - resembling those of biological cells - can be controlled by mechanically varying the elastic forces in the membrane itself. This research milestone is a significant step toward the goal of creating ultrathin flexible materials that self-organize and respond immediately to mechanical force.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210405150225.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version