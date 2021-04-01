EPA Releases Case Study on California’s San Pedro Bay Ports Addressing Air Quality and Environmental Justice in Nearby Communities

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 04:00 Hits: 0

WASHINGTON (April 1, 2021) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released a new case study on the San Pedro Bay Ports’ Clean Air Action Plan (CAAP), which was the first U.S. port air quality program to include air emission reduction targets. The CAAP is a groundbreaking and ongoing program at the Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach, collectively known as the San Pedro Bay Ports. The program is a result of action by community members, and coordination between port operators as well as state and local agencies among others, in addressing air quality impacts from port operations. This collaboration paved the way for significantly cleaner air for near-port communities with environmental justice concerns and can serve as model for port stakeholders nationwide.

“The Clean Air Action Plan is an excellent example of what can happen when port operators work with neighboring communities to develop and implement a robust plan, leading to positive impacts on air quality and emissions,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “While there is still lots of work to be done in San Pedro Bay, this trailblazing effort can serve as a model for the rest of country to follow.”

The case study originated from conversations with EPA, the Moving Forward Network and near-port community stakeholders, and was developed as part of the EPA Ports Initiative. The case study presents best practices and lessons learned that other port authorities and near-port communities may find useful when implementing air quality actions including the importance of:

• Collaborating among ports and communities;

• Conducting emission inventories;

• Setting quantified emissions targets;

• Supporting technical innovations; and

• Developing partnerships with industry and government.

The case study summarizes the CAAP’s background and history, and includes three discussions on environmental justice and levers of community influence; technologies and practices for development and deployment; and an overview of the San Pedro Bay Ports' 2017 Clean Truck Program. The accompanying fact sheets highlight key overarching conclusions as well as takeaways from the three focused discussions.

Ports are critical for commerce, a keystone for economic growth, and play a significant role in the goods movement supply chain. Investing in clean port infrastructure and operations supports economic prosperity and reductions in emissions. EPA’s Ports Initiative works to improve efficiency and reduce harmful air pollution at ports by advancing next-generation, clean technologies and practices, and collaboration among stakeholders including the port industry, communities, and all levels of government.

To review the CAAP case study, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/ports-initiative/san-pedro-bay-ports-clean-air-action-plan-best-practices-and-lessons-learned

EPA’s Ports Initiative has a number of resources to support port operators and community groups to take steps to address diesel pollution and improve air quality. To learn more about EPA’s Ports Initiative, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/ports-initiative

For information on Environmental Justice Small Grants (EJSG) to support communities living near port and rail facilities to address diesel pollution (applications due May 7), please visit: https://www.epa.gov/community-port-collaboration/2021-environmental-justice-small-grants-opportunity-communities-living



For information on EPA resources to support community-port collaboration, including an upcoming webinar on April 9, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/community-port-collaboration