Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 20:29 Hits: 7

Researchers have identified nine potential new COVID-19 treatments, including three that are already approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for treating other diseases. The team screened thousands of existing drugs and drug-like molecules for their ability to inhibit the replication of the COVID-19-causing coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210402162939.htm