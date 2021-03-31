The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Engineers use tiny device to change songbird pitch, improve understanding of human speech

Category: Environment Hits: 4

Scientific understanding of the brain regions responsible for speech and communication is limited. Consequently, knowledge of how to improve challenges such as speech impediments or language acquisition is limited as well. Using an ultra-lightweight, wireless implant, a team is researching songbirds - one of the few species that share humans' ability to learn new vocalizations - to improve scientific understanding of human speech.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210331085847.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version