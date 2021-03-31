Engineers use tiny device to change songbird pitch, improve understanding of human speech

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 12:58 Hits: 4

Scientific understanding of the brain regions responsible for speech and communication is limited. Consequently, knowledge of how to improve challenges such as speech impediments or language acquisition is limited as well. Using an ultra-lightweight, wireless implant, a team is researching songbirds - one of the few species that share humans' ability to learn new vocalizations - to improve scientific understanding of human speech.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210331085847.htm