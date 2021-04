Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 19:58 Hits: 11

Two New Mexico Native American communities have sued the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over a revision to federal rules regarding waterways they argue violated federal responsibilities toward tribes.A rule change that took effect last...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/546049-two-new-mexico-tribal-communities-suing-epa-over-clean-water-rule