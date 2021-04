Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 15:28 Hits: 5

A new study shows that the similarly smooth, nearly hairless skin of whales and hippopotamuses evolved independently. The work suggests that their last common ancestor was likely a land-dwelling mammal, uprooting current thinking that the skin came fine-tuned for life in the water from a shared amphibious ancestor.

