Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 01 April 2021 16:08 Hits: 5

Four House Democrats on Thursday reintroduced legislation to establish a carbon pricing system in the U.S.The bill would price carbon at $15 per metric ton of carbon dioxide equivalent, with the price increasing $10 a year. The measure’s sponsors...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/545988-house-democrats-introduce-carbon-pricing-measure