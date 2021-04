Articles

Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry will visit the United Arab Emirates and India this week as part of a White House effort to strengthen climate commitments from other major emitters.The trip, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, was...

