Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 16:50 Hits: 2

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) inconsistently followed its own internal rulemaking process, with adherence varying widely from office to office, according to a report released Wednesday by the agency’s Office of Inspector...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/545773-watchdog-epa-does-not-always-follow-internal-rulemaking-process