Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 08:31 Hits: 4

As other countries turn away from fracking, Greece is moving toward oil and natural gas exploration in protected areas amid protests. But a global shift to renewables and the pandemic are complicating fracking plans. 

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/in-greece-women-activists-sing-and-dance-against-fracking/a-57030618?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss