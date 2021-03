Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 31 March 2021 08:03 Hits: 14

An area of untouched rainforest the size of the Netherlands was chopped down or burned last year. The latest data paints a grim picture for what was meant to be a "landmark" year in the fight against deforestation.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/global-rainforest-destruction-saw-a-surge-in-2020-study-finds/a-57057241?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss