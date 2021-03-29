The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Early Universe explosion sheds light on elusive black hole

Scientists discover one of the first black holes of its kind. Intermediate mass black holes (100 to 100,000 times the mass of the sun) have only been directly detected once before (LIGO, last year). They form an important link between the smaller black holes left behind after the deaths of stars, and the supermassive black holes which lurk in the hearts of every galaxy. The astrophysicists also find that there are about 40,000 of these objects in the neighbourhood of our galaxy.

