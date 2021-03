Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 29 March 2021 18:45 Hits: 9

The White House on Monday named members of its new Environmental Justice Advisory Council, which will work with other panels in the administration on efforts to reduce environmental inequalities. The council, created in January by one...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/545419-biden-administration-names-environmental-justice-advisory-council