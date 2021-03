Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 27 March 2021 12:00 Hits: 11

Moss balls sold for aquariums can hide Zebra mussels, invasive mollusks that quickly overtake waterways. The US government would like you to kill them, please.

Read more https://www.wired.com/story/the-feds-want-you-to-destroy-this-sneaky-mussels-hiding-spot