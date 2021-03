Articles

Category: Environment
Published on Saturday, 27 March 2021

2021 could see a record number of manatee deaths as 539 manatees have already shown up dead on shore.In the first three months of 2021, 539 manatees have been found dead on shore. Last year, 637 manatees were found dead the whole year, local Florida...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/545222-2021-could-see-record-number-of-manatee-deaths