Published on Friday, 26 March 2021

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry on Tuesday said he believed the private sector was more likely to find solutions to climate change than government.“I was convinced, and I remain convinced, no government is going to solve this problem,” Kerry said in...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/545125-kerry-no-government-is-going-to-solve-climate-change