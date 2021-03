Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 15:34 Hits: 1

Female adult sockeye from the Fraser River are dying at significantly higher rates than their male counterparts on the journey back to their spawning grounds, finds new research. For every male salmon that doesn't make it to their natal stream, at least two, sometimes three female salmon die.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210324113450.htm