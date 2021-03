Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 15:35 Hits: 1

Lung tumors are home to immune cells that affect their growth and resistance to treatment. Looking at neutrophils, scientists led by EPFL have discovered that the key might lie in the cells' ability to metabolize glucose, opening an entirely new target for improving radiotherapy.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210324113520.htm