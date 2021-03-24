The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Small robot swimmers that heal themselves from damage

Living tissue can heal itself from many injuries, but giving similar abilities to artificial systems, such as robots, has been extremely challenging. Now, researchers have developed small, swimming robots that can magnetically heal themselves on-the-fly after breaking into two or three pieces. The strategy could someday be used to make hardier devices for environmental or industrial clean up, the researchers say.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210324113549.htm

