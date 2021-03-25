The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Soft robotic dragonfly signals environmental disruptions

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Engineers have developed an electronics-free, entirely soft robot shaped like a dragonfly that can skim across the water and react to environmental conditions such as pH, temperature or the presence of oil. The proof-of-principle demonstration could be the precursor to more advanced, autonomous, long-range environmental sentinels for monitoring a wide range of potential telltale signs of problems.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210325120827.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version