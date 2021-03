Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 15:33 Hits: 3

The unprecedented rainfall from Hurricane Harvey in 2017 brought more than flood damage to southeast Texas. For people living in environmental justice communities such as the Manchester neighborhood near the Houston Ship Channel, heavy rainfall and flooding may have increased risks of exposure to harmful chemicals from nearby industry.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210324113348.htm