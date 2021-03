Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 21:08 Hits: 4

When clinical trials were conducted to determine the immunogenicity -- the ability to elicit an immune response -- for the first two vaccines marshaled against SARS-CoV-2the virus that causes COVID-19, one group was not among those included: people who have received solid organ transplants and others (such as those with autoimmune disorders) who are immunocompromised.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210324170811.htm