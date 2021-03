Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 14:11 Hits: 4

Living organisms, from bacteria to animals and humans, can perceive their environment and process, store and retrieve this information. They learn how to react to later situations using appropriate actions. A team of physicists have developed a method for giving tiny artificial microswimmers a certain ability to learn using machine learning algorithms.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210325101156.htm