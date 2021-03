Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 16:30 Hits: 11

The U.S. Energy Department aims to cut solar energy costs by 60 percent by 2030, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced Thursday afternoon.In addition to the target, Granholm announced a further $128 million in funding aimed at cutting the...

