Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021 19:45 Hits: 12

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) a key Republican on infrastructure issues, is expressing willingness to work with Democrats on electric vehicle infrastructure, but also disagreed with the size and scope of the current infrastructure package...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/544963-key-republican-signals-support-for-augmenting-electric-vehicle