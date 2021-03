Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 17:54 Hits: 3

The heart of any computer, its central processing unit, is built using semiconductor technology, which is capable of putting billions of transistors onto a single chip. Now, researchers have shown that this technology can be used to build a two-dimensional array of qubits to function as a quantum processor. Their work is a crucial milestone for scalable quantum technology.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210324135435.htm