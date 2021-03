Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 18:28 Hits: 5

The wrong type of earthquake in an area where there should not have been an earthquake led researchers to uncover the cause for this unexpected strike-slip earthquake -- where two pieces of crust slide past each other on a fault -- in places where subduction zone earthquakes -- one geologic plate slipping beneath another -- are common.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210324142845.htm