Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 24 March 2021 22:04 Hits: 10

The Senate confirmed David M. Turk as deputy Energy secretary in a 98-2 vote Wednesday.Republican Sens. Rand Paul (Ky.) and Josh Hawley (Mo.) were the only senators to vote against Turk’s confirmation in the full Senate vote on Wednesday.Turk, who...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/544808-senate-confirms-david-turk-as-deputy-energy-secretary