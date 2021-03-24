The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Brenda Mallory and Janet McCabe Highly Qualified to Join Biden’s Team

Press Release
WASHINGTON –The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee is scheduled to vote today on two of President Biden’s highly qualified nominees— Brenda Mallory to be Chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality and Janet McCabe to be Deputy Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

The following is a statement from John Bowman, managing director for Government Affairs at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“Brenda Mallory and Janet McCabe have demonstrated records and vast experience working to protect the air, water, climate and people’s health. They both deserve the Senate’s strong support, so they can soon join this administration’s outstanding team, which is fully committed to creating jobs in the transition to clean energy, tackling the climate crisis and safeguarding vulnerable communities.”

# # #

NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC.​

Read more https://www.nrdc.org/media/2021/210323-2

