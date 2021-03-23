Algorithms inspired by social networks reveal lifecycle of substorms, a key element of space weather

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Space weather often manifests as substorms, where a beautiful auroral display such as the Northern Lights is accompanied by an electrical current in space which has effects at earth that can interfere with and damage power distribution and electrical systems. Now, the lifecycle of these auroral substorms has been revealed using social media-inspired mathematical tools to analyze space weather observations across the Earth's surface.

