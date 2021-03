Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 17:11 Hits: 1

Most people relate cholesterol to heart health, but it is also a critical component in the growth and spread of brain cancer. Researchers recently discovered how cholesterol becomes dysregulated in brain cancer cells and showed that the gene responsible for it could be a target for future drugs.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210323131155.htm