Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Researchers to create a new camera allowing for the imaging of wetland soil activity in real time. This camera gives the classic IRIS (indicator of reduction in soils) technology a big upgrade, allowing researchers to visualize the soil reduction process. This technology opens up new research avenues, and gives a compelling peak at how biochemically active wetland soils really are.

