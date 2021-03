Articles

When the human immunodeficiency virus infects cells, it can either exploit the cells to start making more copies of itself or remain dormant -- a phenomenon called latency. Keeping these reservoirs latent is a challenge. A new paper has found a way to look for chemicals that can keep the virus suppressed into its dormant state.

