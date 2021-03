Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 19:18 Hits: 5

The Federal Reserve will create a committee dedicated to understanding the ways climate change could upend the global financial system, a top official announced Tuesday.Fed Governor Lael Brainard said in a Tuesday speech that the central bank’s new...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/544548-fed-to-form-committee-focused-on-climate-risks-to-financial-system