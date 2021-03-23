EPA to begin demolition of former Brown’s Funeral Home site in Flint, Michigan

CHICAGO (March 23, 2021) – In April, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will begin demolishing the former Brown’s Funeral Home at 1616 Davison Road in Flint. EPA anticipates the cleanup, including the removal of asbestos-contaminated debris, will be completed this summer.

“We’re demolishing Brown’s Funeral Home so Flint residents won’t need to worry about being exposed to asbestos,” said acting EPA Region 5 Administrator Cheryl Newton. “Getting this abandoned building out of the community will further help the people of Flint by setting the stage for returning the property to productive use.”

“We are so thankful for our partnership with the EPA to get this eyesore torn down. This demolition will transform the Davison Road landscape and is a welcome relief for Flint residents,” said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley. “We are excited to work with our partners to continue moving Flint forward in a positive direction.”

Following a November 2020 fire that damaged the building, its current owner, the Genesee County Land Bank Authority, requested EPA’s assistance to evaluate the site. The agency determined it is necessary to secure the property to restrict public access to the site as part of the cleanup.

“In addition to helping to transform the Davison Rd, corridor and creating a new opportunity for redevelopment, this demolition will eliminate a hazard to surrounding residents and businesses,” said Genesee County Land Bank Executive Director Michael Freeman.

EPA will demolish the structure ruins and remove asbestos-containing material at the property. The cleanup involves:

Transporting and disposing of the contaminated waste at an approved facility.

Following a safety plan, including air monitoring to protect the health of workers and the public.

Following COVID-19 safety protocols as outlined in a safety plan.

After EPA’s cleanup is completed this summer, the Land Bank will be able to safely evaluate the property for potential redevelopment.

To learn more, visit: https://response.epa.gov/FormerBFH .

###