EPA to resume soil cleanup at the Jacobsville Superfund site in Evansville, Indiana

The agency will host a virtual open house on April 8 to discuss the upcoming cleanup and sampling

CHICAGO (March 23, 2021) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will hold a public meeting on Thursday, April 8, to answer questions about the cleanup and sampling activities that will begin this week at the Jacobsville Neighborhood Soil Contamination Superfund site in Evansville.

Cleanup will primarily take place in neighborhoods southeast of downtown Evansville, including Riverside, Culver, Bellemeade Bayard Park, Tepe Park, Glenwood, Akin Park and Goosetown. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will continue managing day-to-day site activities when the cleanup resumes.

When: Thursday, April 8

Time: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

To join: Online: https://bit.ly/3qyrehG , or, by phone: 877-853-5257

You will be instructed to provide the meeting ID and passcode listed below whether you join online or by phone: ID: 977 9624 8002, Passcode: 206225

To learn more, visit: https://www.epa.gov/superfund/jacobsville-neighborhood-soil .

