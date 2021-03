Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 15:26 Hits: 4

Using an improved version of the gene editing tool CRISPR/Cas9, researchers knocked out up to twelve genes in plants in a single blow. Until now, this had only been possible for single or small groups of genes. The method makes it easier to investigate the interaction of various genes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210322112621.htm