Researchers create map of potential undiscovered life

Less than a decade after unveiling the 'Map of Life,' a global database that marks the distribution of known species across the planet, researchers have launched an even more ambitious and perhaps important project -- creating a map of where life has yet to be discovered. For Walter Jetz, a professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at Yale who spearheaded the Map of Life project, the new effort is a moral imperative that can help support biodiversity discovery and preservation around the world.

