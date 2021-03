Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 23:58 Hits: 1

Almost 90 percent of infectious travelers could be detected with rapid SARS-CoV-2 tests at the airport, and most imported infections could be prevented with a combination of pre-travel testing and a five-day post-travel quarantine that would only lift with a negative test result, according to new research.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210322195832.htm