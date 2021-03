Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 19 March 2021 12:08 Hits: 2

A study of university students and recent graduates has revealed that writing on physical paper can lead to more brain activity when remembering the information an hour later. Researchers say that the unique, complex, spatial and tactile information associated with writing by hand on physical paper is likely what leads to improved memory.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210319080820.htm