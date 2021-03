Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 16:13 Hits: 8

Having the right tool for the job makes the job a lot easier, less expensive and faster. Chemical engineering researchers have now developed a virtual laboratory that can be used to determine the artificial intelligence tools best suited for addressing various chemical synthesis challenges in flow chemistry systems.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210322121308.htm