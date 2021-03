Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 16:29 Hits: 10

Image analysis utilizing neural networks can help identify details in tissue samples which are difficult to discern by the human eye. A study demonstrated that the technique makes it possible to accurately determine genetic mutations in the cancer cells of patients suffering from myelodysplastic syndrome, a malignant blood disorder.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210322122911.htm