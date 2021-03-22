Pennsylvania Makes Nation’s Largest State Solar Purchase [NRDC Reaction]

Harrisburg, P.A. – Governor Wolf announced today that the State of Pennsylvania will be making a 191 MW solar procurement, which stands as the largest by any state government in the nation.

Following is reaction from Mark Szybist, senior attorney at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“Pennsylvania is showing the rest of the nation how to fight climate change, create jobs, and save taxpayers money—all at the same time. This procurement will supply roughly half of the state’s government operations with clean, home-grown energy that insulated from price shocks that come from natural gas and will not exacerbate the damage that fracking has already brought upon communities. This also means jobs for Pennsylvanians, with big solar projects coming to Montour, Snyder, York and other counties in the state. Governor Wolf is following up on the commitments he made in his 2019 climate change executive order in a very big way.”

