Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 11:00 Hits: 8

Bats likely gave it to a mystery animal that then gave it to people. We passed it on to minks. Where does it go from there—and could it come back to us?

Read more https://www.wired.com/story/covid-spilled-from-animals-to-humans-now-its-spilling-back