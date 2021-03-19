Groups File Proposed Settlement in Penobscot River Mercury Clean-Up Case

BANGOR, Maine – The Maine People’s Alliance (MPA), NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) and Mallinckrodt US LLC today filed a proposed consent decree to settle more than two decades of litigation over mercury contamination in the Penobscot River estuary. If approved by the court, under the proposed settlement Mallinckrodt would pay up to $267 million (and a minimum of $187 million) for the clean-up, and an independent trustee selected by the three parties would manage the funds and direct the remediation work.

Statements follow from Maine People’s Alliance and NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“If the court approves the proposed consent decree and settlement, it will be a great outcome for the health of the Penobscot River and the people who live along it,” said Jesse Graham, Co-Director, Maine People’s Alliance. “We look forward to participating in whatever process the court establishes to determine whether to approve this settlement and will continue to advocate for cleaning up the river.”

“Filing this proposed settlement is a major milestone in the fight to clean up toxic mercury pollution,” said Nancy Marks, Senior Litigation Counsel, NRDC. “If approved by the court, this settlement will turn the page on more than two decades of litigation and start a new chapter of cooperative work to accelerate the recovery of the Penobscot River estuary. That is good news for wildlife, and all of the people who live near, work on, fish in and enjoy this special place.”

For more information, read a joint blog from Maine People’s Alliance and NRDC here.

###

NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC.