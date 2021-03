Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 22 March 2021 01:54 Hits: 9

A new once-weekly basal insulin injection demonstrated similar efficacy and safety and a lower rate of low blood sugar episodes compared with a daily basal insulin, according to a phase 2 clinical trial. The study results compared an investigational drug called basal insulin Fc (BIF) with insulin degludec, a commercially available long-lasting daily insulin, in patients with type 2 diabetes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/03/210321215440.htm