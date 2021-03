Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 20 March 2021 12:05 Hits: 4

Japan on Saturday issued a tsunami warning after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit the northeastern coast of the country, with shaking felt hundreds of miles from the epicenter. The Japanese Meteorological Agency reported that the quake hit the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/asia-pacific/544137-japan-issues-tsunami-warning-after-major-quake-rocks