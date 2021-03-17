Get Smart About Electric Vehicles

Articles

Written by Ronnie Citron-Fink

One thing I remember from learning how to drive was putting the key in the ignition switch, and like magic, the car started to hum, while a heady smell permeated throughout the air – the smell of gasoline powering up the engine. In those days, cars ran on lethal leaded gas.

At the time, there were no pollution standards regulating emissions of carbon monoxide and hydrocarbons until 1970 when the Clean Air Act was passed. Congress also established the EPA the same year, giving it broad responsibility for regulating motor vehicle pollution. One of its first order of business was a 90% reduction in emissions from new automobiles by 1975.

This was one of the most successful EPA clean air protections. It was a revolutionary win for our health, our economy, and a huge boost in getting a handle on a dire air pollution problem.

Once again, we have the opportunity to save money, improve our health, and make a positive environmental impact with electric vehicles – a new way to juice up our vehicles with zero tailpipe emissions.

But, if you’re like me, you’ve got a lot of questions about how EV’s work. Most importantly, how and where to plug in, and how far a charge will get you?

Smart EV Charging for Dummies is a good place to start. Most of us are clueless (not dumb!) about how EV’s can revolutionize our world, and this free eBook provides many of the answers. Although, the book doesn’t address adequately what to do about finding overnight charging stations in urban areas. Assuming everyone has a garage to plug into is…well, it’s an assumption that doesn’t take into consideration everyone’s needs. And range anxiety is real since charging stations are nowhere near as plentiful as gas stations. Yet.

Still, the book offers a compact and accessible wealth of information to get families acquainted with EV’s. So, please take a spin HERE.

