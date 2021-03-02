CLEAN Future Act Strives to Boost Jobs, Justice and Climate Action

WASHINGTON – House energy and environment leaders are expected to introduce broad-ranging legislation today addressing the climate crisis by cutting climate emissions in half by 2030, boosting jobs for workers, protecting communities burdened by pollution and putting the United States on the path to a 100 percent clean economy by 2050.

The following is a statement from John Bowman, managing director for Government Affairs at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“The CLEAN Future Act is urgently needed; it harnesses our ingenuity, resources and determination at the scale needed to curb the growing climate crisis. It will invest in good-paying jobs for workers transitioning away from fossil fuels to clean transportation and energy. It will strive to shield communities from health and economic harm wrought by climate change.

“And it will send an unmistakable signal to our children and future generations we won’t doom them to ever-worsening droughts, floods, wildfires, extreme heat and punishing storms.”

The Climate Leadership and Environmental Action for our Nation’s (CLEAN) Future Act was introduced by House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ), Environment and Climate Change Subcommittee Chairman Paul Tonko (D-NY) and Energy Subcommittee Chairman Bobby L. Rush (D-IL).

