Identifying cells to better understand healthy and diseased behavior

Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Neuroscientists, using existing tools such as graphical models, can better identify cells in the brain. The algorithm has major implications for developmental diseases like Alzheimer's since once scientists can understand the mechanism of a disease, they can find interventions. The algorithm greatly accelerates the speed of analyzing whole-brain data and supports crowdsourcing where the larger neuroscience community can test the algorithm and build atlases.

